Swiggy's Hygiene Revolution: Raising the Bar with the 'Swiggy Seal'

Swiggy, an online food delivery giant, has unveiled the 'Swiggy Seal' initiative aimed at improving hygiene and food quality standards across its platform. The program, currently operational in Pune, is scheduled to expand in November, reaching over 650 cities throughout India.

Since its inception two weeks ago, the initiative has witnessed robust engagement from restaurant partners, with numerous requests for hygiene audits being submitted. Swiggy has ensured that if any issues arise regarding a restaurant's compliance, thorough reviews will be conducted, and badges may be revoked if standards are not upheld.

The 'Swiggy Seal' badge, prominently displayed on restaurant menu pages, signifies superior hygiene and quality assurance, leveraging insights from 7 million customer reviews. The initiative offers targeted guidance to restaurants for enhancing their food safety practices and packaging quality.

