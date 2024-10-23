Fuel Price Strike Shakes Mizoram's Roads

Normalcy took a hit in Mizoram on Wednesday as commercial vehicles ground to a halt, following a 12-hour strike executed by vehicle owners and drivers. The protest aims to roll back recent hikes in fuel prices, announced on the 1st of September.

The Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union, which spearheaded the strike, has consistently appealed to the government, arguing against the price surges on both petrol and diesel. Consequently, Aizawl and other towns witnesses buses and maxi-cabs discontinuing their services from 6 AM to 6 PM.

While the commercial transport sector faced disruptions, state-operated buses and two-wheeler taxis functioned normally. The government, attributing the hikes to social welfare road maintenance, saw its VAT on fuels doubled alongside new levies.

