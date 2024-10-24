Left Menu

Ashok Leyland's Electric Bus Revolution in Chennai

OHM Global Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, has secured an order from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Chennai, for 500 electric buses. These buses will be operated and maintained over 12 years. This move is part of Ashok Leyland's commitment to advancing electric mobility.

  India

Ashok Leyland's subsidiary, OHM Global Mobility, has won an order to provide 500, 12-m ultra-low floor electric buses to Chennai's Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

The buses, manufactured through another division, Switch Mobility, will include 400 non-air-conditioned and 100 air-conditioned models with a seating capacity of 37 and additional standing space for 24 passengers.

This initiative is aimed at promoting electric mobility, aligning with Ashok Leyland's commitment to cleaner transport solutions. The buses boast a range of over 200 kilometers per charge, marking a significant step in sustainable urban transit.

