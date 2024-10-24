Ashok Leyland's Electric Bus Revolution in Chennai

Ashok Leyland's subsidiary, OHM Global Mobility, has won an order to provide 500, 12-m ultra-low floor electric buses to Chennai's Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

The buses, manufactured through another division, Switch Mobility, will include 400 non-air-conditioned and 100 air-conditioned models with a seating capacity of 37 and additional standing space for 24 passengers.

This initiative is aimed at promoting electric mobility, aligning with Ashok Leyland's commitment to cleaner transport solutions. The buses boast a range of over 200 kilometers per charge, marking a significant step in sustainable urban transit.

