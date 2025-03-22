Left Menu

BJD Joins Forces in Chennai: A United Stand Against Delimitation

The Biju Janata Dal will attend a critical meeting hosted by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, aiming to oppose constituency delimitation. The all-party convention, held in Chennai, seeks united opposition to the exercise, perceived as unfair, with representation from states both in and out of the NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 09:54 IST
BJD Joins Forces in Chennai: A United Stand Against Delimitation
BJD leader Amar Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set to participate in a pivotal Joint Action Committee meeting organized by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, focusing on opposition to constituency delimitation proposals. Convened in Chennai, the meeting assembles state leaders and opposition figures against the proposed boundary changes.

BJD leader Amar Patnaik, speaking to ANI, confirmed that the party's participation comes on the directive of former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD head, Naveen Patnaik. Amar Patnaik highlighted that delimitation concerns are significant for Odisha, particularly regarding potential impacts on representation in legislative bodies.

The multi-party meeting underscores a collaborative effort to contest the delimitation process, which Stalin criticizes as an unfair move affecting state rights. With leaders from seven states, including non-NDA territories, the meeting marks a concerted stance against the delimitation exercise slated for 2026, emphasizing the need for equitable representation in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025