BJD Joins Forces in Chennai: A United Stand Against Delimitation

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set to participate in a pivotal Joint Action Committee meeting organized by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, focusing on opposition to constituency delimitation proposals. Convened in Chennai, the meeting assembles state leaders and opposition figures against the proposed boundary changes.

BJD leader Amar Patnaik, speaking to ANI, confirmed that the party's participation comes on the directive of former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD head, Naveen Patnaik. Amar Patnaik highlighted that delimitation concerns are significant for Odisha, particularly regarding potential impacts on representation in legislative bodies.

The multi-party meeting underscores a collaborative effort to contest the delimitation process, which Stalin criticizes as an unfair move affecting state rights. With leaders from seven states, including non-NDA territories, the meeting marks a concerted stance against the delimitation exercise slated for 2026, emphasizing the need for equitable representation in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)