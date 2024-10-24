Tragic Highway Accident Claims Five Lives in Sirohi

In a devastating accident on the Bearwar-Pindwara highway, five members of a family, including an infant, lost their lives after their car suffered a tyre burst and overturned, police reported on Thursday.

The incident took place as the family was traveling from Gujarat to Rajasthan's Phalodi. According to Kotwali Station House Officer Kailash Dan, the vehicle was moving at a high speed when the mishap occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Pratap (53), Usha (48), Ramu Ram (50), Pooja (25), and her 11-month-old daughter Ashu. Another family member, Sharad, sustained injuries. The bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)