Political Tensions Flare Over Himachal Engineer's Controversial Death

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicizing the tragic death of Vimal Negi, Chief Engineer at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). Emphasizing his administration's dedication to a fair and transparent investigation, Sukhu stated, "Everyone wants to know the truth behind Vimal Negi's death." He also assured that the government stands in full sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family, following a meeting with Negi's wife.

The Chief Minister remarked that the state government is open to any form of investigation, questioning why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) shouldn't step in if the Enforcement Directorate can conduct raids in Nadaun. Vimal Negi, HPPCL's General Manager (Engineering), was found dead in Bilaspur on March 18, after being reported missing since March 10.

The BJP is advocating for a CBI investigation, asserting that Negi faced severe mental stress from senior officials over financial irregularities within HPPCL. Earlier in March, a BJP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, approached Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla with a memorandum demanding an independent inquiry. Amid the rising tensions, HPPCL employees and Negi's family staged protests on March 19, holding Managing Director Harikesh Meena and Director Deshraj directly accountable for his death, alleging intentional harassment leading to Negi's suicide.

In other developments, Chief Minister Sukhu has laid the foundation stone for Phase-II of the historic Ellerslie Building in Shimla. Estimated at Rs. 19.72 crore and slated for completion by April 2026, the six-story structure plans to feature three parking levels and two floors for Secretariat offices. The project aims to alleviate congestion and enhance public access at the Secretariat complex. Sukhu highlighted that the new facility would streamline public movement, provide improved amenities, and reduce traffic along the circular road.

(With inputs from agencies.)