Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare Over Himachal Engineer's Controversial Death

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accuses BJP of politicizing engineer Vimal Negi's death amid demands for a CBI probe. Protests blame top HPPCL officials, while CM Sukhu assures a transparent inquiry. Also, CM inaugurates a significant construction project in Shimla's Secretariat complex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:14 IST
Political Tensions Flare Over Himachal Engineer's Controversial Death
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicizing the tragic death of Vimal Negi, Chief Engineer at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). Emphasizing his administration's dedication to a fair and transparent investigation, Sukhu stated, "Everyone wants to know the truth behind Vimal Negi's death." He also assured that the government stands in full sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family, following a meeting with Negi's wife.

The Chief Minister remarked that the state government is open to any form of investigation, questioning why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) shouldn't step in if the Enforcement Directorate can conduct raids in Nadaun. Vimal Negi, HPPCL's General Manager (Engineering), was found dead in Bilaspur on March 18, after being reported missing since March 10.

The BJP is advocating for a CBI investigation, asserting that Negi faced severe mental stress from senior officials over financial irregularities within HPPCL. Earlier in March, a BJP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, approached Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla with a memorandum demanding an independent inquiry. Amid the rising tensions, HPPCL employees and Negi's family staged protests on March 19, holding Managing Director Harikesh Meena and Director Deshraj directly accountable for his death, alleging intentional harassment leading to Negi's suicide.

In other developments, Chief Minister Sukhu has laid the foundation stone for Phase-II of the historic Ellerslie Building in Shimla. Estimated at Rs. 19.72 crore and slated for completion by April 2026, the six-story structure plans to feature three parking levels and two floors for Secretariat offices. The project aims to alleviate congestion and enhance public access at the Secretariat complex. Sukhu highlighted that the new facility would streamline public movement, provide improved amenities, and reduce traffic along the circular road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025