Arunachal Pradesh Ups Salaries with DA and DR Hike

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced a 3 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for its regular employees and pensioners, effective from July 1. The measure will benefit 68,818 employees by increasing their DA and DR from 50% to 53%, aiming to provide increased financial support.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, revealed the hike on Wednesday, affirming that the decision aligns with the central government's policy. The initiative is designed to offer more benefits to state government employees, All India service officers posted in Arunachal Pradesh, central government employees on deputation there, and pensioners.

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) has also been increased to 30%, 20%, and 10% for different town categories. This decision will financially impact the state to the tune of Rs 63.92 crore from July 2024 to March 2025. Mein emphasized the government's dedication to the well-being of current and former employees, reinforcing its commitment to their welfare.

