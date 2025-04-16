Left Menu

Gujarat Government Boosts Dearness Allowance for State Employees

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a hike in dearness allowance for state government employees following a cabinet meeting. Effective from January 1, 2025, this increase aligns with central government rates and benefits 4.78 lakh employees and 4.81 lakh retirees, leading to an annual expenditure of Rs 946 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:30 IST
Gujarat Government Boosts Dearness Allowance for State Employees
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent state cabinet meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a pivotal decision was reached to enhance the dearness allowance for state government employees, aligning with the central government's standards. This adjustment will come into effect from January 1, 2025, according to an official announcement.

State government spokesperson and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel disclosed that employees under the Seventh Pay Commission are set to receive a 2 per cent boost in dearness allowance, while those governed by the Sixth Pay Commission will see a 6 per cent increase. Notably, arrears for the dearness allowance covering the period from January 1 to March 31, 2025, will be disbursed in a single instalment with the April salary.

This allowance hike is slated to benefit approximately 4.78 lakh state employees, including sectors such as the panchayat services, and about 4.81 lakh pensioners. The state is expected to allocate a total of Rs 235 crore for arrears and incur an additional annual expense of Rs 946 crore on salaries, allowances, and pensions. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, directives have been given to the Finance Department to ensure the decision's prompt implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025