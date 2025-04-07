Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh to Boost Youth Festival with Financial Support Next Year

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced financial support for the inter-college youth festival, highlighting its cultural significance. The festival will introduce zonal and university-level stages. Khandu also promised new hostel facilities and a futsal court and recognized Rajiv Gandhi University's achievements in education and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:07 IST
Arunachal Pradesh to Boost Youth Festival with Financial Support Next Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu revealed plans to financially support the inter-college youth festival beginning next year. This announcement was made during the 13th edition of the festival at Rajiv Gandhi University in Doimukh.

Khandu emphasized the festival's importance in reflecting cultural unity and announced zonal and university-level competitions. He also promised to address student concerns and improve hostel facilities, with a new hostel for 2,000 students planned.

Khandu pledged a futsal court and praised RGU's achievements, including awards for best practices in education and sustainability. He outlined future plans to enhance educational infrastructure and opportunities across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025