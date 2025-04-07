Arunachal Pradesh to Boost Youth Festival with Financial Support Next Year
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced financial support for the inter-college youth festival, highlighting its cultural significance. The festival will introduce zonal and university-level stages. Khandu also promised new hostel facilities and a futsal court and recognized Rajiv Gandhi University's achievements in education and sustainability.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu revealed plans to financially support the inter-college youth festival beginning next year. This announcement was made during the 13th edition of the festival at Rajiv Gandhi University in Doimukh.
Khandu emphasized the festival's importance in reflecting cultural unity and announced zonal and university-level competitions. He also promised to address student concerns and improve hostel facilities, with a new hostel for 2,000 students planned.
Khandu pledged a futsal court and praised RGU's achievements, including awards for best practices in education and sustainability. He outlined future plans to enhance educational infrastructure and opportunities across the state.
