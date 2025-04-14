Left Menu

Britain's Major Financial Support to Ukraine Amid Global Tensions

Britain provided Ukraine with £752 million to purchase air defence and artillery. This is part of a $50 billion international loan involving frozen Russian assets. Britain plans to increase defence spending against a backdrop of U.S. reluctance to secure Europe, while support for Ukraine remains high.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain has committed £752 million to Ukraine for purchasing air defences and artillery, contributing to a broader $50 billion international loan scheme supported by frozen Russian assets, as announced by the British government.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves highlighted the ever-changing global dynamics, driven by instability such as Russia's aggression in Ukraine. The Group of Seven's loan framework was initially outlined in 2024, before U.S. policy shifts post-Donald Trump's election altered the conflict's dynamics. Reeves and Ukrainian finance minister Serhiy Marchenko agreed on Britain's share of contributions in March.

Facing U.S. hesitance to sustain European security, Britain intends to boost its defence budget to 3% of national income post-2029. The £752 million is the second of three instalments, with a total commitment of £2.26 billion. Defence Minister John Healey confirmed additional support, including £4.5 billion earmarked for 2023, aimed at air defences and artillery, alongside radar systems and anti-tank mines. Public and political backing for Ukraine's military efforts remains strong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

