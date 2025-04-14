Britain's Major Financial Support to Ukraine Amid Global Tensions

Britain has committed £752 million to Ukraine for purchasing air defences and artillery, contributing to a broader $50 billion international loan scheme supported by frozen Russian assets, as announced by the British government.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves highlighted the ever-changing global dynamics, driven by instability such as Russia's aggression in Ukraine. The Group of Seven's loan framework was initially outlined in 2024, before U.S. policy shifts post-Donald Trump's election altered the conflict's dynamics. Reeves and Ukrainian finance minister Serhiy Marchenko agreed on Britain's share of contributions in March.

Facing U.S. hesitance to sustain European security, Britain intends to boost its defence budget to 3% of national income post-2029. The £752 million is the second of three instalments, with a total commitment of £2.26 billion. Defence Minister John Healey confirmed additional support, including £4.5 billion earmarked for 2023, aimed at air defences and artillery, alongside radar systems and anti-tank mines. Public and political backing for Ukraine's military efforts remains strong.

