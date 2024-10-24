Left Menu

Empowering Dreams: The 37th IMC Ladies' Wing Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition Shines in Mumbai

The 37th IMC Ladies' Wing Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition lit up Mumbai's social scene, showcasing 278 female entrepreneurs. With over 18,000 visitors at the Jio World Convention Centre, the event offered a platform for women to expand their businesses, attended by special guests like Raveena Tandon and Kokilaben Ambani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:08 IST
Raveena Tandon and Kokilaben Ambani, along with IMC LW's Rajyalakshmi Rao, Jyoti Doshi, Ishita Jain and Radhika Kaji. Image Credit: ANI
The 37th edition of the IMC Ladies' Wing Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition brought a festive atmosphere to Mumbai, attracting over 18,000 visitors to the Jio World Convention Centre. More than 278 women entrepreneurs, many without existing retail presence, showcased their creativity across bespoke jewellery, home decor, apparel, lifestyle products, and gourmet treats.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Raveena Tandon and Kokilaben Ambani, adding a glamorous touch to the occasion. The exhibition, organized by the IMC Ladies' Wing, highlighted the organization's commitment to socio-economic development, especially for women, youth, and children, featuring NGOs supporting worthy causes.

IMC Ladies' Wing President Jyoti Doshi emphasized the exhibition's role as a catalyst for positive change, launching initiatives like a Trauma Centre for women and children at Cama and Albless Hospital. Participants are provided visibility and opportunities to expand their businesses locally and internationally, as envisioned by Chairperson Ishita Jain.

Reflecting on her long association with the Ladies' Wing, Raveena Tandon praised the platform's role in empowering women to start and grow their own businesses. Co-Chairperson Radhika Kaji noted the exhibition's continued success by showcasing women's creativity and ambition, with promising entries already coming in for the next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

