Left Menu

Massive Gold Seizure Unravels GST Fraud in Thrissur

In a significant clampdown, Kerala's GST department seized 104 kg of unaccounted gold worth Rs 75 crore in Thrissur, linked to alleged GST fraud by jewellery manufacturers. The operation, involving over 700 officials, uncovered major billing irregularities across 78 locations in the central district of Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:26 IST
Massive Gold Seizure Unravels GST Fraud in Thrissur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has executed a major takedown in Thrissur, targeting unaccounted gold in jewellery manufacturing units.

In an operation named 'Torre del Oro', officials seized 104 kg of unaccounted gold, valued at approximately Rs 75 crore, marking it one of the largest raids in the state.

More than 700 officers inspected 78 locations, revealing significant billing and taxation irregularities, furthering the six-month probe into alleged GST fraud in the central Kerala district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024