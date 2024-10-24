Massive Gold Seizure Unravels GST Fraud in Thrissur
In a significant clampdown, Kerala's GST department seized 104 kg of unaccounted gold worth Rs 75 crore in Thrissur, linked to alleged GST fraud by jewellery manufacturers. The operation, involving over 700 officials, uncovered major billing irregularities across 78 locations in the central district of Kerala.
Updated: 24-10-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:26 IST
The Kerala Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has executed a major takedown in Thrissur, targeting unaccounted gold in jewellery manufacturing units.
In an operation named 'Torre del Oro', officials seized 104 kg of unaccounted gold, valued at approximately Rs 75 crore, marking it one of the largest raids in the state.
More than 700 officers inspected 78 locations, revealing significant billing and taxation irregularities, furthering the six-month probe into alleged GST fraud in the central Kerala district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
