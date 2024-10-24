Massive Gold Seizure Unravels GST Fraud in Thrissur

The Kerala Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has executed a major takedown in Thrissur, targeting unaccounted gold in jewellery manufacturing units.

In an operation named 'Torre del Oro', officials seized 104 kg of unaccounted gold, valued at approximately Rs 75 crore, marking it one of the largest raids in the state.

More than 700 officers inspected 78 locations, revealing significant billing and taxation irregularities, furthering the six-month probe into alleged GST fraud in the central Kerala district.

