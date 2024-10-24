Left Menu

Indigo Flight Bomb Threat Deemed a Hoax: Security Reassessed

An Indigo flight from Pune to Jodhpur received a bomb threat, later declared a hoax after thorough searches by police and CISF officers. The threat, arriving via email, led to an investigation but no explosives were found. This incident marks the second hoax in a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:24 IST
Indigo Flight Bomb Threat Deemed a Hoax: Security Reassessed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indigo flight bound from Pune to Jodhpur received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, prompting an intensive search by authorities. Contrarily, it turned out to be a hoax.

DCP East, Alok Srivastava, disclosed that the airport received an email threatening to blow up Indigo flight 6E133. Consequently, the airport authority alerted the police.

Police and CISF officers immediately conducted a thorough search at the airport. A bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were also on scene. Despite exhaustive efforts, no explosives were found, confirming the threat was unfounded. The flight proceeded to its destination at 2:05 pm after prior delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

