Indigo Flight Bomb Threat Deemed a Hoax: Security Reassessed

An Indigo flight bound from Pune to Jodhpur received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, prompting an intensive search by authorities. Contrarily, it turned out to be a hoax.

DCP East, Alok Srivastava, disclosed that the airport received an email threatening to blow up Indigo flight 6E133. Consequently, the airport authority alerted the police.

Police and CISF officers immediately conducted a thorough search at the airport. A bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were also on scene. Despite exhaustive efforts, no explosives were found, confirming the threat was unfounded. The flight proceeded to its destination at 2:05 pm after prior delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)