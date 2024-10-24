Left Menu

Strategic Rail Projects in Himachal: Balancing Costs and Development

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to develop the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri-Leh railway line only up to Bilaspur, seeking central government aid for further expansion as a strategic defense project. The state faces increased financial burdens due to adjusted costs, while also focusing on public transport improvements and infrastructure development.

The Himachal Pradesh government is restructuring its railway development strategy with a focus on strategic importance and funding challenges. The project, initially planned to extend to Leh, will now terminate at Bilaspur, pending central recognition as a defense-critical initiative requiring full funding, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced.

Initial financial estimates for the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri railway line were jointly shouldered by the state and the Indian Railways, but cost amendments now elevate Himachal's share significantly. Meanwhile, the state is advancing urban transport projects, enhancing passenger services, and investing in new bus fleets to boost connectivity.

Despite facing accusations of development delays by political opposition, the state government maintains its commitment to infrastructure growth and public utility enhancements. Plans are underway to integrate modern tracking systems and introduce electric and diesel buses to serve diverse regional needs effectively.

