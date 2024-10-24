Patanjali Foods Ltd Sees Profit Surge Amid Challenging Market

Patanjali Foods Ltd, a leading player in India's fast-moving consumer goods sector, reported a significant 21% increase in its standalone net profit for the quarter ending September, hitting Rs 308.97 crore. This marks a notable rise from Rs 254.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's total income for this period climbed to Rs 8,198.52 crore, up from Rs 7,845.79 crore in the same period last year, highlighting its solid market performance despite operating in a challenging environment.

According to the company's statement, the profit after tax rose by 21.38% year-on-year, with a marginal improvement in margin profile, thanks to strategic resilience in both food and FMCG, and edible oils segments. Patanjali Foods Limited, established in 1986 and formerly known as Ruchi Soya, remains a dominant force in these sectors, along with its presence in wind power generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)