Examining the Skies: U.S. Antitrust Inquiry into Airline Competition

The U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division and the Transportation Department have announced a comprehensive public inquiry examining competition in the air travel sector.

President Joe Biden has prioritized increasing airline competition and his administration has actively opposed further monopolization in the industry.

The Justice Department notably blocked JetBlue Airways' proposed $3.8 billion takeover of low-cost rival Spirit Airlines and took legal measures to dissolve JetBlue's northeast alliance with American Airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)