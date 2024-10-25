Venezuela's Bolivar Faces Depreciation Challenge
Venezuela's bolivar reached its weakest level this year, closing at 40 per dollar. The government had maintained an artificial exchange rate at 36.5 bolivares to combat inflation, investing billions into the economy. Analysts anticipated a necessary correction, which began with the recent depreciation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 25-10-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 01:22 IST
- Country:
- Venezuela
Venezuela's bolivar currency depreciated to its weakest level this year, closing at 40 per dollar, central bank figures reveal.
The government had kept the exchange rate fixed at 36.5 bolivares to the dollar since January, injecting billions to counter inflation in the struggling nation.
Analysts had predicted an inevitable correction, which began this week as the currency depreciated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prabowo Subianto's Cabinet Expansion: Strategy or Bureaucratic Inflation?
GLOBAL MARKETS-China revives stocks rally, traders await US inflation test
Modi's Decade: Transforming Fragile Economy to Global Powerhouse
US Inflation Hits New Low: Path Clear for Fed Rate Cut
FTSE 100 Gains Amid GSK Settlement and Market Reactions to Inflation Data