Left Menu

Yen Wavers Amid Japanese Election Uncertainty

The Japanese yen faced its fourth consecutive weekly decline amidst political uncertainties surrounding Japan's upcoming elections. The yen's weakness and the ruling party's possible loss could impact the Bank of Japan's policy plans. Globally, the dollar experienced a pause after recent highs, affecting other currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 07:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 07:01 IST
Yen Wavers Amid Japanese Election Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Japanese yen continued its struggle near a three-month low on Friday, marking a fourth straight weekly decline as political uncertainty from Japan's weekend election loomed. The outcome is expected to challenge the Bank of Japan's efforts toward policy normalization.

Globally, the dollar retreated from recent peaks, reflecting lower U.S. Treasury yields but sustaining a fourth consecutive week of gains. With the ruling Liberal Democratic Party facing potential losses, according to polls, political instability could disrupt the BOJ's current rate hike trajectory.

In response, the yen saw a 1.5% weekly loss, with traders vigilant for possible interventions by Japanese authorities. A bilateral meeting between Japan's Finance Minister and the U.S. Treasury Secretary highlighted concerns over currency exchange rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024