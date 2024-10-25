Global Job Creation: A Priority Amid Economic Shifts

Washington: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has emphasized that job creation is the most urgent global issue today. Speaking amidst ongoing economic challenges and fast-paced technological advancements, she remarked that adapting skills is crucial for young people entering the workforce.

Peshawar: The situation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province remains tense following a militant attack at a security checkpost, where 10 personnel were killed and three others injured. Officials confirmed the tragic incident on Friday.

Washington: In U.S. presidential polls, a survey shows former President Donald Trump narrowly leading over Vice President Kamala Harris as the elections approach. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Sitharaman met with UK's Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Washington, underscoring significant diplomatic dialogues.

