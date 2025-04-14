Left Menu

Attempted Arson at Governor's Mansion: A Threat Averted

A man faces charges of attempted homicide and arson after setting fire to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's residence. Authorities detained Cody Balmer shortly before a press conference detailing the incident. The governor and his family were evacuated safely, and federal resources are being deployed to investigate.

A daring arson attempt at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's residence has resulted in attempted homicide and aggravated arson charges against a 38-year-old man. Identified as Cody Balmer from Harrisburg, the suspect managed to evade state troopers and ignite a fire at the governor's residence, according to state police officials.

Despite the severity of the situation, Governor Shapiro and his family were evacuated without injury, thanks to the swift actions of state police and local firefighters. Burn marks were visible on parts of the building, yet the family's safe evacuation was confirmed by 2 a.m. Governor Shapiro, a prominent Democrat, expressed his commitment to continue working fearlessly for Pennsylvania, despite the attack.

The investigation is expanding with federal support as authorities seek to uncover the motives behind this crime. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi lauded the swift capture of Balmer and committed federal resources to the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, Shapiro's family continues to celebrate the traditions of Passover, undeterred by the day's events.

