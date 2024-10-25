ITC Shares Soar After Profit Surge in September Quarter

Shares of ITC Ltd experienced a notable increase on Friday, ending over 2% higher following the announcement of a 1.8% rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 482.10 on the BSE, marking a 2.17% rise, and hit an intraday high of Rs 493.50. On the NSE, it ended at Rs 482.25 per share, witnessing a 4.62% surge during the day.

ITC's market valuation increased by Rs 12,820.29 crore to reach Rs 6,02,991.33 crore. Revenue grew by 15.62%, and total income rose by 14.86% over the past year, reflecting the company's robust financial performance.

