Cargo Collision: No Liability for the Bridge Collapse

Synergy Marine and Grace Ocean, operators of the Singapore-flagged cargo ship involved in a collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, have settled cost payments with the US government. The companies reject any liability connected to the March incident, which involved 22 Indian crew members.

The container ship, named 'DALI', collided with a bridge pillar, resulting in its collapse and the closure of the area to traffic. Despite reaching an agreement on costs, Synergy Marine released a statement emphasizing they do not accept liability for the bridge's collapse and are prepared to defend this stance in court.

The agreement covers costs for clearing the shipping channel, and no punitive damages are included. After the incident, measures were implemented to support the crew, including accommodations in Baltimore. The US has dismissed its claim and granted approvals for some crew members to return to India for personal reasons.

