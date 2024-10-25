Left Menu

France's Bold Move: Billionaires Tax Hits the Wealthy

France's National Assembly has approved an amendment proposing a 2% tax on individuals with assets over 1 billion euros. The 'Zucman amendment,' inspired by economist Gabriel Zucman, aims to raise approximately 13 billion euros. The proposal requires Senate approval, amid broader 2025 budget reforms to tackle public finance deficits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:46 IST
France's Bold Move: Billionaires Tax Hits the Wealthy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France's National Assembly has taken a significant step by approving an amendment imposing a new tax on the nation's wealthiest citizens as part of the 2025 budget plan. The 'Zucman amendment' calls for a 2% tax on fortunes exceeding 1 billion euros.

While inspired by economist Gabriel Zucman, the amendment aims to generate 13 billion euros in additional revenue. However, it is yet to be fully enacted as it awaits clearance by the Senate. Budget discussions, which are likely to be contentious, will continue until December.

In conjunction with this proposal, France's 2025 budget aims to balance public finances by introducing several tax hikes and expenditure cuts, mounting up to 60 billion euros. The government may face resistance from opposition parties, potentially leading to the use of special constitutional powers to advance the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024