DLF's Profits Double: A Testament to Real Estate Resurgence

DLF, the leading player in India's real estate market by market capitalisation, announced a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 2024.

The company achieved a profit of Rs 1,381.08 crore, more than doubling the Rs 622.78 crore recorded in the same period last year. This indicates a robust performance in the real estate sector.

Total income for DLF soared to Rs 2,180.83 crore during the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared to Rs 1,476.42 crore in the same period of the previous year, as revealed in their regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)