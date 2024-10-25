Left Menu

DLF's Profits Double: A Testament to Real Estate Resurgence

Real estate giant DLF reported a remarkable increase in net profit for the September 2024 quarter, reaching Rs 1,381.08 crore, more than doubling from the previous year's Rs 622.78 crore. The company's total income also rose significantly to Rs 2,180.83 crore for the April-September period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:17 IST
DLF's Profits Double: A Testament to Real Estate Resurgence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DLF, the leading player in India's real estate market by market capitalisation, announced a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 2024.

The company achieved a profit of Rs 1,381.08 crore, more than doubling the Rs 622.78 crore recorded in the same period last year. This indicates a robust performance in the real estate sector.

Total income for DLF soared to Rs 2,180.83 crore during the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared to Rs 1,476.42 crore in the same period of the previous year, as revealed in their regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024