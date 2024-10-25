DLF's Profits Double: A Testament to Real Estate Resurgence
Real estate giant DLF reported a remarkable increase in net profit for the September 2024 quarter, reaching Rs 1,381.08 crore, more than doubling from the previous year's Rs 622.78 crore. The company's total income also rose significantly to Rs 2,180.83 crore for the April-September period.
DLF, the leading player in India's real estate market by market capitalisation, announced a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 2024.
The company achieved a profit of Rs 1,381.08 crore, more than doubling the Rs 622.78 crore recorded in the same period last year. This indicates a robust performance in the real estate sector.
Total income for DLF soared to Rs 2,180.83 crore during the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared to Rs 1,476.42 crore in the same period of the previous year, as revealed in their regulatory filing.
