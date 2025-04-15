Tensions Escalate: Kursk Drone Attack Aftermath

In a significant escalation of hostilities near the Ukrainian border, an overnight drone attack on the Russian city of Kursk claimed the life of an 85-year-old woman and wounded nine others. The assault set multiple buildings ablaze, regional authorities reported Tuesday.

The Kursk region administration characterized the event as a 'massive enemy attack' on social media platform Telegram. Acting mayor Sergei Kotlyarov revealed that a multi-storey apartment building sustained damage, and several apartments caught fire, prompting an evacuation to a nearby school.

The attack also hit an ambulance garage, damaging 11 vehicles. While the total impact remains uncertain, security-focused Telegram channels Baza and SHOT reported over 20 detonations. There has been no immediate reaction from Ukraine, as both nations continue to deny targeting civilians throughout the prolonged conflict.

