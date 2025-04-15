Tensions Escalate: Kursk Drone Attack Aftermath
An overnight drone attack in Kursk, Russia, resulted in the death of an 85-year-old woman, injuring nine others and sparking multiple fires. Official reports indicate extensive damage, including 11 damaged ambulance cars. This incident marks an escalation in ongoing hostilities near Ukraine’s border.
In a significant escalation of hostilities near the Ukrainian border, an overnight drone attack on the Russian city of Kursk claimed the life of an 85-year-old woman and wounded nine others. The assault set multiple buildings ablaze, regional authorities reported Tuesday.
The Kursk region administration characterized the event as a 'massive enemy attack' on social media platform Telegram. Acting mayor Sergei Kotlyarov revealed that a multi-storey apartment building sustained damage, and several apartments caught fire, prompting an evacuation to a nearby school.
The attack also hit an ambulance garage, damaging 11 vehicles. While the total impact remains uncertain, security-focused Telegram channels Baza and SHOT reported over 20 detonations. There has been no immediate reaction from Ukraine, as both nations continue to deny targeting civilians throughout the prolonged conflict.
