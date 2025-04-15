Left Menu

Legal Challenge Against Trump's Tariffs: A Battle for Trade Authority

A legal group requested the U.S. Court of International Trade to halt President Trump's tariffs, claiming he exceeded his authority. Filed by Liberty Justice Center on behalf of five businesses, the suit challenges tariffs against multiple countries, arguing tax authority belongs to Congress, not the President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 07:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A legal advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against President Trump's extensive tariffs, challenging his authority in the U.S. Court of International Trade. The Liberty Justice Center represents five small businesses affected by the tariffs, claiming the President exceeded his powers in implementing them.

The lawsuit targets Trump's April 2 'Liberation Day' tariffs and additional duties on Chinese imports. According to Liberty Justice Center's senior counsel Jeffrey Schwab, the Constitution assigns the power to set taxes, including tariffs, to Congress, not the President.

White House spokesman Harrison Fields defended Trump's actions, stating they protect U.S. businesses from international exploitation. Meanwhile, similar legal actions proceed in Florida, questioning the tariffs imposed on China. The lawsuit demands the court block the tariffs, asserting no precedent exists under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

