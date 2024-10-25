Reviving Tourism Ties: India and Maldives Explore New Avenues

India and the Maldives are intensifying talks on revamping tourism, exploring potential investments and developments in the Laamu Atoll, located south of the capital Male, according to reports on Friday.

This advancement follows Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's recent visit to New Delhi where he highlighted India's prominence as a crucial tourism market for Maldives. He expressed hope for an increase in Indian tourists to the island nation.

The Maldives' Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal and Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar recently discussed tourism prospects in this region, emphasizing growth and preservation of natural beauty. This initiative signals a positive shift in bilateral relations after a period of tension between the countries.

