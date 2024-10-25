Reviving Tourism Ties: India and Maldives Explore New Avenues
India and the Maldives are engaging in discussions to strengthen tourism ties, focusing on investment and development opportunities in Laamu Atoll. This comes after Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu visited New Delhi, underscoring India's influence as a key tourism source. Efforts are underway to revive relations after a recent diplomatic rift.
- Country:
- Ghana
India and the Maldives are intensifying talks on revamping tourism, exploring potential investments and developments in the Laamu Atoll, located south of the capital Male, according to reports on Friday.
This advancement follows Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's recent visit to New Delhi where he highlighted India's prominence as a crucial tourism market for Maldives. He expressed hope for an increase in Indian tourists to the island nation.
The Maldives' Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal and Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar recently discussed tourism prospects in this region, emphasizing growth and preservation of natural beauty. This initiative signals a positive shift in bilateral relations after a period of tension between the countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nationwide Political and Cultural Mosaic: Key Developments Across India
NDA 3.0 Focuses on Citizen-Centric Governance and Development
Ukraine's War Bonds: A Patriotic Investment with High Returns
India's Renewable Energy Ambition: USD 200 Billion Investment Needed by 2030
Odisha's Bold Step: Senior Officers Leading Aspirational District Development