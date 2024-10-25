Left Menu

Reviving Tourism Ties: India and Maldives Explore New Avenues

India and the Maldives are engaging in discussions to strengthen tourism ties, focusing on investment and development opportunities in Laamu Atoll. This comes after Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu visited New Delhi, underscoring India's influence as a key tourism source. Efforts are underway to revive relations after a recent diplomatic rift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:23 IST
Reviving Tourism Ties: India and Maldives Explore New Avenues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ghana

India and the Maldives are intensifying talks on revamping tourism, exploring potential investments and developments in the Laamu Atoll, located south of the capital Male, according to reports on Friday.

This advancement follows Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's recent visit to New Delhi where he highlighted India's prominence as a crucial tourism market for Maldives. He expressed hope for an increase in Indian tourists to the island nation.

The Maldives' Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal and Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar recently discussed tourism prospects in this region, emphasizing growth and preservation of natural beauty. This initiative signals a positive shift in bilateral relations after a period of tension between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024