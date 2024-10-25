NIA Probes Possible Sabotage in Train Derailments

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an investigation into recent train derailments, exploring possible sabotage links, officials reported on Friday.

The probe includes at least four train incidents, as officers from the anti-terror agency examine these cases. A preliminary enquiry seeks to uncover any sabotage angles in these derailments or accidents, although no conclusive evidence of foul play has emerged thus far, they stated.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized vigilance against potential sabotage, holding discussions with the NIA and multiple state authorities. He asserted that strict actions will be taken against any perpetrators, echoing his earlier observations on disturbing trends in railway incidents.

