Left Menu

NIA Probes Possible Sabotage in Train Derailments

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating recent train derailments to uncover any potential sabotage. Four cases are currently being examined. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw affirmed ongoing dialogues with state authorities, emphasizing strict actions against sabotage attempts. No conclusive evidence of sabotage has yet been found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:38 IST
NIA Probes Possible Sabotage in Train Derailments
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an investigation into recent train derailments, exploring possible sabotage links, officials reported on Friday.

The probe includes at least four train incidents, as officers from the anti-terror agency examine these cases. A preliminary enquiry seeks to uncover any sabotage angles in these derailments or accidents, although no conclusive evidence of foul play has emerged thus far, they stated.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized vigilance against potential sabotage, holding discussions with the NIA and multiple state authorities. He asserted that strict actions will be taken against any perpetrators, echoing his earlier observations on disturbing trends in railway incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024