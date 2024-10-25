DLF's Profits Skyrocket: A Two-Fold Increase in Q2 2024

In a significant financial leap, real estate giant DLF has posted a remarkable surge in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending in September 2024, with figures climbing to Rs 1,381.08 crore. This represents an impressive more than two-fold increase compared to Rs 622.78 crore from the same quarter last year.

DLF's total income also witnessed substantial growth, rising to Rs 2,180.83 crore for the July-September period of the fiscal year 2024-25. This is a notable increase from Rs 1,476.42 crore recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, according to the company's regulatory filings.

As the largest real estate firm in India by market capitalisation, DLF's financial performance underscores its dominant position in the industry, reflecting both its strategic prowess and market demand for its realty solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)