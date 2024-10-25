Left Menu

Lula Da Silva Cancels COP16 Trip Following Head Injury

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva canceled his trip to the COP16 summit in Colombia following medical advice. After a head injury caused trauma and a small brain hemorrhage, Lula remains stable and is cleared for duties in Brasilia but will undergo further tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:41 IST
Lula Da Silva Cancels COP16 Trip Following Head Injury
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has canceled his upcoming trip to the United Nations COP16 summit in Colombia. His office announced the decision on Friday, after medical professionals advised against travel following a recent head injury.

Lula underwent additional medical examinations on Friday, which confirmed that he is in a stable condition. The head injury resulted from a fall last weekend, causing trauma to the back of his head, necessitating stitches, and leading to a minor brain hemorrhage. Previously, this injury had already prompted the cancellation of his visit to Russia for a BRICS summit.

A medical report indicated that Lula is cleared to continue his presidential duties in Brasilia. However, he will be undertaking new tests within the next five days. Lula had initially planned to travel to Colombia on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024