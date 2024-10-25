Lula Da Silva Cancels COP16 Trip Following Head Injury

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has canceled his upcoming trip to the United Nations COP16 summit in Colombia. His office announced the decision on Friday, after medical professionals advised against travel following a recent head injury.

Lula underwent additional medical examinations on Friday, which confirmed that he is in a stable condition. The head injury resulted from a fall last weekend, causing trauma to the back of his head, necessitating stitches, and leading to a minor brain hemorrhage. Previously, this injury had already prompted the cancellation of his visit to Russia for a BRICS summit.

A medical report indicated that Lula is cleared to continue his presidential duties in Brasilia. However, he will be undertaking new tests within the next five days. Lula had initially planned to travel to Colombia on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)