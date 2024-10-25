Left Menu

Zee Media's Financial Struggle: Q2 Losses Deepen

Zee Media reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.86 crore for Q2 ending September 2024, compared to Rs 30.70 crore in the same period last year. Revenues dropped by 13.78%, with advertising revenue decreasing by 16.3% despite a 26.7% rise in subscription revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:12 IST
Zee Media's Financial Struggle: Q2 Losses Deepen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zee Media Corporation Ltd reported a significant increase in its consolidated net loss for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 2024, reaching Rs 49.86 crore. This marks a notable rise from the Rs 30.70 crore loss recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations saw a decline of 13.78%, landing at Rs 130.70 crore, compared to Rs 151.59 crore in the same period last year. Total expenses climbed slightly to Rs 199.65 crore, marking a 1.64% increase.

Despite a strong presence in the Indian news market, Zee Media's advertising revenue fell by 16.3%, although there was a 26.7% increase in subscription revenue. Shares of the company closed at Rs 19.19 on the BSE, reflecting a 4.95% decline from the previous close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024