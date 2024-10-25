Putin's Decree Shifts Stakes at St Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport

Russian President Vladimir Putin has greenlit the transfer of 25% of Pulkovo Airport, previously owned by German operator Fraport, to an unknown entity. Details of the decree were published on Friday.

As global tensions persist following the Ukraine invasion, a Fraport spokesperson described the authorization as a crucial but initial phase. They emphasized that the success of this transaction hinges on meeting specific conditions, which remain undisclosed.

In December 2023, Putin placed Pulkovo under the control of a Russian-held company, removing influence from international investors. Fraport has since halted their investments and is working to recuperate its assets.

