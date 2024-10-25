Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Investment Accountability for District Officials

Uttar Pradesh has implemented a system to monitor the investment efforts of district magistrates and divisional commissioners as part of their annual confidential reports. The initiative aims to increase accountability and promote economic growth by rewarding successful investment endeavors.

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a bold step to enhance accountability among district magistrates (DMs) and divisional commissioners in attracting investments. This new initiative, announced by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, will incorporate these efforts into their annual confidential reports (ACRs).

This decision by the Yogi Adityanath administration aims to improve governance by linking the officials' success in investment efforts to their performance evaluations. The framework, expected to be operational soon, mandates district officials to actively promote measures that support ease of doing business, ensuring a robust economic environment.

With a focus on improving the state's credit-deposit ratio, the initiative seeks to reward districts excelling in attracting investments. Special recognition will be given to those officials who drive significant economic activity, setting a competitive and responsible tone across the district administrations.

