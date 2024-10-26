Canada's Immigration Targets and Economic Forecast

Canada's newly announced targets to reduce immigration are expected to significantly impact the country's growth projections, according to Tiff Macklem, the Governor of the Bank of Canada.

During a statement on Friday, Governor Macklem expressed concern over the uncertainties surrounding the swift implementation of these immigration curbs and how they may affect the bank's predictions. He mentioned that a faster-than-anticipated decline in population growth could result in a lower-than-expected GDP growth rate.

Despite these potential impacts, Macklem suggested that if household spending picks up pace, driven by continuing low borrowing costs set by the central bank, economic growth prospects could exceed expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)