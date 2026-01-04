Unrest in Iran: A Nation Struggles Amid Inflation and Protests

In Iran, unrest over soaring inflation has led to the deaths of at least 16 individuals over the past week, according to rights groups. Protesters have clashed with security forces across the country as the demonstrations, described as the largest in three years, expand.

In a notable shift, senior Iranian leaders have adopted a conciliatory tone, with President Masoud Pezeshkian urging a 'kind and responsible' approach to managing the unrest. Despite this, the government has not shied away from cracking down on dissent, leading to numerous arrests and continued violence.

Meanwhile, international tensions rise as U.S. President Donald Trump warns of potential intervention. Iran's Supreme Leader firmly states that the nation will not succumb to external pressures.