India's Electrification and Economic Leap: Highlights from Nirmala Sitharaman's Washington Address
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlines India's achievements in electrification, water access, and economic empowerment during a chat in Washington, D.C. The minister emphasized the growth in municipal autonomy and confidence in India's reform-driven economic growth attracting global investors.
- Country:
- India
During a fireside chat with John J. Hamre in Washington, D.C., Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spotlighted India's advancements in rural electrification and water accessibility. She confirmed that all Indian villages are now connected to electricity, contrasting with the infrastructure gaps present in 2014.
Discussing the Jal Jeevan Mission, Sitharaman praised the initiative for its widespread provision of tap water to individual households, significantly improving health, sanitation, and convenience for families across India. This project marks a departure from past practices where a single village tap served many families.
The Finance Minister also addressed economic empowerment, highlighting enhanced fiscal autonomy for municipalities. She elaborated on their increased capacities for resource generation and India's continual policy reforms to attract global investors. Sitharaman asserted that these efforts solidify India's status on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
