Left Menu

DLF's Remarkable Growth Amid Housing Demand Surge

Realty giant DLF's sales bookings soared 66% to Rs 7,094 crore in the first half of the fiscal year, driven by strong housing demand. While Q1 saw a threefold increase, Q2 faced a slump due to new project delays. DLF's net profit more than doubled, reflecting strong market performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:31 IST
DLF's Remarkable Growth Amid Housing Demand Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty major DLF has reported a remarkable increase in sales bookings, achieving a 66% growth to reach Rs 7,094 crore in the first half of this fiscal year. This surge is attributed to robust housing demand, particularly during the first quarter.

In the first quarter alone, DLF's sales bookings skyrocketed over threefold to approximately Rs 6,400 crore from Rs 2,040 crore in the same period the previous year. However, the second quarter of 2024-25 saw a 69% decline in sales bookings, attributed to delayed approvals for new projects.

Despite this, DLF remains confident in meeting its full-year sales guidance of Rs 17,000 crore. The company's consolidated net profit for the second quarter more than doubled to Rs 1,381.08 crore, boosted by higher income. With a strong outlook for the residential sector, DLF continues to lead the market in real estate development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024