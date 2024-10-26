DLF's Remarkable Growth Amid Housing Demand Surge

Realty major DLF has reported a remarkable increase in sales bookings, achieving a 66% growth to reach Rs 7,094 crore in the first half of this fiscal year. This surge is attributed to robust housing demand, particularly during the first quarter.

In the first quarter alone, DLF's sales bookings skyrocketed over threefold to approximately Rs 6,400 crore from Rs 2,040 crore in the same period the previous year. However, the second quarter of 2024-25 saw a 69% decline in sales bookings, attributed to delayed approvals for new projects.

Despite this, DLF remains confident in meeting its full-year sales guidance of Rs 17,000 crore. The company's consolidated net profit for the second quarter more than doubled to Rs 1,381.08 crore, boosted by higher income. With a strong outlook for the residential sector, DLF continues to lead the market in real estate development.

(With inputs from agencies.)