EgyptAir Halts Flights Amid Regional Tensions

Egypt's national airline, EgyptAir, has announced the cancellation of flights to Iraq's capital Baghdad and the northern city of Erbil, effective Saturday. The decision follows recent Israeli airstrikes on military targets in Iran, prompting concerns over regional safety and stability.

In addition to the cancellations in Iraq, a scheduled flight to Amman, Jordan, was also called off. EgyptAir stated that this suspension is intended as a precautionary measure, lasting until the geopolitical situation shows signs of stabilization.

The airline has underscored its commitment to passenger safety and is closely monitoring developments in the region before resuming normal operations. The cancellations come amidst escalating tensions, influencing the overall travel and aviation landscape in the Middle East.

