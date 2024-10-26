Left Menu

EgyptAir Halts Flights Amid Regional Tensions

EgyptAir has canceled its flights to Baghdad, Erbil, and Amman due to regional instability following Israeli airstrikes in Iran. The suspension is a precautionary measure to ensure safety until the situation stabilizes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:45 IST
Egypt's national airline, EgyptAir, has announced the cancellation of flights to Iraq's capital Baghdad and the northern city of Erbil, effective Saturday. The decision follows recent Israeli airstrikes on military targets in Iran, prompting concerns over regional safety and stability.

In addition to the cancellations in Iraq, a scheduled flight to Amman, Jordan, was also called off. EgyptAir stated that this suspension is intended as a precautionary measure, lasting until the geopolitical situation shows signs of stabilization.

The airline has underscored its commitment to passenger safety and is closely monitoring developments in the region before resuming normal operations. The cancellations come amidst escalating tensions, influencing the overall travel and aviation landscape in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

