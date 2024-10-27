Left Menu

Amit Shah Inaugurates Landmark India-Bangladesh Border Terminal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates a new passenger terminal and cargo gate at Petrapole in West Bengal. This vital gateway to trade between India and Bangladesh is the largest land port in South Asia, facilitating nearly 70% of land-based trade by value between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2024 09:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 09:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a newly constructed passenger terminal and cargo gate at the India-Bangladesh land border crossing in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district this Sunday.

The Petrapole crossing is a pivotal structure, serving as the largest land port in South Asia, crucial for trade and commerce between the neighboring nations. A statement notes that Petrapole (India) along with Benapole (Bangladesh) forms one of the most significant land crossings for both trade and passenger movement.

Under the Land Ports Authority of India's administration, this facility supports nearly 70% of land-based trade by value between India and Bangladesh. The newly inaugurated passenger terminal enhances the infrastructure, boasts modern technology, and is poised to improve travel experience for over 23.5 lakh passengers annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

