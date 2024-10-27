Bomb Scare on Akasa Air: Hoax Unveiled After High-Security Operation

In a dramatic turn of events on Sunday, a bomb threat was reported on an Akasa Air flight en route from Bengaluru to Delhi, with a stopover in Gorakhpur. The threat, later declared a hoax, triggered a high-security operation.

Upon landing in Gorakhpur at 1:33 pm, the aircraft underwent a meticulous inspection involving local police, the Indian Air Force, bomb disposal teams, and other emergency services. Though no suspicious items were discovered, the threat caused considerable disruption before the flight was cleared to continue to Delhi at 3:43 pm.

This incident was one among many, as Indian airlines faced multiple bomb threats that day, with Akasa Air itself receiving alerts on 15 of its flights. Despite this, thorough checks ensured all flights resumed their schedules safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)