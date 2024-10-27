Mumbai Airport's 'Pawful' Initiative Takes Off Again
Mumbai Airport reintroduces its 'Pawful' initiative, allowing passengers at Terminal 2 to pet and play with trained emotional support dogs. Featuring breeds like Golden Retrievers and Labrador, the program aims to ease travel anxiety and enhance passenger experience every Friday to Sunday, 3-11 pm.
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has brought back its beloved 'Pawful' initiative, providing travelers the chance to interact with charming dogs at Terminal 2.
This popular program showcases nine specially-trained canines, including breeds such as Golden Retrievers and Labradors, designed to soothe and uplift passengers navigating the stresses of travel.
Airport authorities stated that the initiative, active from Friday to Sunday between 3 pm and 11 pm, aims to alleviate travel-related anxiety and bring delight and comfort to its guests.
