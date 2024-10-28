Left Menu

Shiga's Tech Tour: Bridging Local and Global Networks Ahead of Expo 2025

Shiga Prefecture in Japan has launched 'Tech Tour SHIGA,' an initiative to connect local and foreign firms ahead of Expo 2025 Osaka. The program aims to establish networks and create business opportunities by organizing tours and exchanges between companies, with support from a consultation desk for visiting officials.

Updated: 28-10-2024
In a strategic move ahead of Expo 2025 Osaka, Shiga Prefectural Government has unveiled 'Tech Tour SHIGA,' aiming to foster collaborations between local and international enterprises. The consultation desk will provide tailored suggestions for industrial tours, targeting foreign firms and government officials visiting Japan.

Strategically located near Japan's center, Shiga Prefecture boasts a rich blend of natural wonders and industrial prowess. It's an inland industrial hub featuring diverse industries, from traditional Shigaraki pottery to cutting-edge technologies, making it an appealing destination for global business exchanges.

By facilitating these exchanges, the 'Tech Tour SHIGA' initiative seeks to open new business avenues and strengthen international ties. Interested parties and visiting officials are encouraged to utilize these services to explore technological innovations and potential collaborations with Shiga-based companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

