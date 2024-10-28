Left Menu

Tata and Airbus: A New Era in India's Aerospace Ambitions

Tata Sons, in partnership with Airbus, is set to deliver India's first indigenously manufactured C-295 aircraft within two years. The newly inaugurated facility in Vadodara marks a significant milestone in India's defense manufacturing, furthering the 'Make in India' initiative and enhancing global aerospace ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:01 IST
N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons Chairman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Sons has announced a groundbreaking initiative with Airbus to boost India's defense manufacturing capabilities. Chairman N Chandrasekaran revealed that the firm aims to deliver its first C-295 aircraft from the TATA Aircraft Complex within two years. The announcement came during the inauguration of the complex in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, highlighted the collaboration between the two nations. Chandrasekaran emphasized the project's role in propelling India into advanced manufacturing and fostering a strong supply base, marking it as a historic moment for India's defense sector as part of the 'Make in India' initiative.

This project, initially envisioned by former Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata in 2012, has become a reality through this ambitious partnership with Airbus. The collaboration will involve 200 Tata engineers training in Spain, working with numerous SME companies to ensure local product development, with Spain's Prime Minister praising Tata's industrial strength as a model of Indian excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

