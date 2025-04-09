Mahindra Aerostructures to Boost Indigenous Aerospace with Airbus H130 Fuselage Production

Mahindra Aerostructures is poised to make a significant mark in India's aerospace scene with the production of fuselages for Airbus H130 helicopters. The initiative marks a major stride towards bolstering indigenous manufacturing, with the first delivery planned for March 2027.

The H130 is an eight-seater helicopter prevalent in sectors like transport, tourism, and surveillance. With an expected annual output of 60-70 fuselages from its Kolar district facility, Mahindra aims to solidify its standing in the aerospace manufacturing domain.

Airbus, strengthening its ties with India, is set to expand its sourcing to reach USD 2 billion by 2030, reflecting a growing commitment to Indian partners. This collaboration is further elevated by India's agenda to become a key player in the global aviation industry.

