U.S. Defense Secretary Warns of Chinese Influence Over Panama Canal

U.S. Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth emphasized the strategic importance of the Panama Canal, advocating for U.S.-Panama collaboration to counter Chinese influence. Panama's government denied claims of Chinese control over the canal, reinforcing its commitment to sovereignty over this crucial international waterway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth on Wednesday accentuated the Panama Canal's strategic significance, urging a joint U.S.-Panama effort to safeguard it from China's 'malign' influence. Speaking in Panama City, Hegseth expressed concerns over communist Chinese control, saying efforts are underway to reclaim the canal's strategic interests.

The Panamanian government, however, dismissed U.S. allegations, refuting claims that the canal is in Chinese hands. They underlined the waterway's importance to the nation and reiterated their commitment to maintaining control and quelling any foreign dominance.

The remarks underscore ongoing geopolitical tensions, with the canal's operation being not just a regional issue, but a pivot point in broader international relations. It remains a focus for developing diplomatic strategies amid the complex global power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

