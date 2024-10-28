Left Menu

Ajmera Realty's Stellar Growth: Profit Surges 57% in September Quarter

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited reported a 57% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.35 crore for the September quarter, up from Rs 22.53 crore in the previous year. The company's total income rose to Rs 204.12 crore, and it raised Rs 225 crore through preferential allotment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:45 IST
In a significant development, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited on Monday reported a considerable 57% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 35.35 crore in the September quarter.

This marks a substantial improvement from the Rs 22.53 crore profit reported during the same period last year. The company's total income also saw an upward trajectory, climbing to Rs 204.12 crore from Rs 147.59 crore, underscoring its robust financial performance.

Notably, the Mumbai-based real estate giant secured Rs 225 crore through preferential allotment, positioning itself as one of the leading players in the Indian real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

