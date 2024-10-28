Ajmera Realty's Stellar Growth: Profit Surges 57% in September Quarter

In a significant development, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited on Monday reported a considerable 57% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 35.35 crore in the September quarter.

This marks a substantial improvement from the Rs 22.53 crore profit reported during the same period last year. The company's total income also saw an upward trajectory, climbing to Rs 204.12 crore from Rs 147.59 crore, underscoring its robust financial performance.

Notably, the Mumbai-based real estate giant secured Rs 225 crore through preferential allotment, positioning itself as one of the leading players in the Indian real estate sector.

