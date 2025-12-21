JM Financial's Bold Move: AIF Platform Targets Real Estate's Capital Gap
JM Financial Asset Management Company has launched a Rs 1,000 crore early-stage real estate fund to address the financing gap in the sector. The AIF platform aims to provide capital across credit, real estate, and pre-IPO opportunities, leveraging JM Financial's expertise and track record in real estate credit management.
JM Financial Asset Management Company is embarking on a significant expansion of its Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) platform, presenting a new Rs 1,000 crore early-stage real estate fund. This initiative aims to address the considerable financing gap faced by the sector.
The company's MD and CEO, Amitabh Mohanty, emphasized their commitment to building a robust AIF ecosystem that supports enterprise growth in India. Focused on non-traditional opportunities and real asset-backed strategies, the platform will offer targeted capital pools across credit, real estate, and pre-IPO investments.
The strategic move has already garnered strong interest from institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Additionally, JM Financial has filed for a pre-IPO fund and is progressing with its first performing credit fund, reflecting its broader strategy to prioritize alternatives within its investment portfolio.
