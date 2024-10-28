Ambuja Cements: Charting New Heights with Record Revenues and Expansion Plans

Adani Group's Ambuja Cements Ltd has achieved a consolidated net profit of Rs 472.89 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. This contrasts with the Rs 987.24 crore profit recorded during the same period last year. Despite the decrease, the company's revenue reached Rs 7,516.11 crore, marking its highest quarterly revenue in the past five years, thanks to increased trade sales and premium products.

The financial results aren't directly comparable year-over-year due to recent acquisitions, including Gujarat-based Sanghi Industries, Hyderabad-based Penna Industries, and Tamil Nadu-based MY Home Industries. These acquisitions have significantly impacted the financial consolidation, as noted in ACL's latest earnings statement.

Ambuja Cements, under the leadership of CEO Ajay Kapur, aims to grow its capacity from the existing 89 MTPA to 140 MTPA by FY28, driven by internal funds. The expansion strategy positions the firm for accelerated growth, with the current quarter contributing to a total income of Rs 7,890.14 crore.

