Left Menu

Ambuja Cements: Charting New Heights with Record Revenues and Expansion Plans

Ambuja Cements Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 472.89 crore for the September 2024 quarter, highlighting significant revenue growth driven by increased sales and acquisitions. Despite year-over-year profit decline, the company continues to expand its capacity, aiming for 140 MTPA by FY28 through internal accruals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:24 IST
Ambuja Cements: Charting New Heights with Record Revenues and Expansion Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group's Ambuja Cements Ltd has achieved a consolidated net profit of Rs 472.89 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. This contrasts with the Rs 987.24 crore profit recorded during the same period last year. Despite the decrease, the company's revenue reached Rs 7,516.11 crore, marking its highest quarterly revenue in the past five years, thanks to increased trade sales and premium products.

The financial results aren't directly comparable year-over-year due to recent acquisitions, including Gujarat-based Sanghi Industries, Hyderabad-based Penna Industries, and Tamil Nadu-based MY Home Industries. These acquisitions have significantly impacted the financial consolidation, as noted in ACL's latest earnings statement.

Ambuja Cements, under the leadership of CEO Ajay Kapur, aims to grow its capacity from the existing 89 MTPA to 140 MTPA by FY28, driven by internal funds. The expansion strategy positions the firm for accelerated growth, with the current quarter contributing to a total income of Rs 7,890.14 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024