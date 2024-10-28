Ambuja Cements: Charting New Heights with Record Revenues and Expansion Plans
Ambuja Cements Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 472.89 crore for the September 2024 quarter, highlighting significant revenue growth driven by increased sales and acquisitions. Despite year-over-year profit decline, the company continues to expand its capacity, aiming for 140 MTPA by FY28 through internal accruals.
- Country:
- India
Adani Group's Ambuja Cements Ltd has achieved a consolidated net profit of Rs 472.89 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. This contrasts with the Rs 987.24 crore profit recorded during the same period last year. Despite the decrease, the company's revenue reached Rs 7,516.11 crore, marking its highest quarterly revenue in the past five years, thanks to increased trade sales and premium products.
The financial results aren't directly comparable year-over-year due to recent acquisitions, including Gujarat-based Sanghi Industries, Hyderabad-based Penna Industries, and Tamil Nadu-based MY Home Industries. These acquisitions have significantly impacted the financial consolidation, as noted in ACL's latest earnings statement.
Ambuja Cements, under the leadership of CEO Ajay Kapur, aims to grow its capacity from the existing 89 MTPA to 140 MTPA by FY28, driven by internal funds. The expansion strategy positions the firm for accelerated growth, with the current quarter contributing to a total income of Rs 7,890.14 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
HCLTech says Q2 revenue climbs 8.21 pc year-on-year to Rs 28,862 crore.
Power Grid Corporation's Major Transmission Project Acquisitions
Jio Platforms revenue from operations rises 18 pc to Rs 31,709 cr in Q2 FY25; ARPU jumps to Rs 195.1 per month: Statement.
HCL Technologies Reports Strong Quarterly Profit and Revenue Growth
Adani Energy Boosts Power Network with Strategic Acquisitions