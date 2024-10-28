Air India Sets New Benchmark with In-House Aircraft Modifications

Air India has successfully secured the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approval to perform aircraft interior modifications in-house. This move marks a significant step in the Tata Group-owned airline's effort to revamp its fleet and expand operations. It leverages a partnership with Tata Technologies to enhance aircraft interiors efficiently.

The Design Organisation Approval (DOA) from DGCA empowers Air India to independently execute design changes, boosting its operational efficiency and self-reliance. Previously, such modifications required external resources, but now the airline can handle these tasks internally, potentially offering this service to other Indian airlines down the road.

This accomplishment, as noted in the press release, signifies a transformative step for Air India, which is the first Indian airline to attain such authorization. Coupled with its ongoing fleet retrofitting and significant new aircraft orders, Air India is focused on continuous improvement to meet high standards of functionality, safety, and customer satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)