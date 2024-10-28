Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Strategic Visit to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, commencing this Tuesday, as confirmed by the Foreign Office. The visit will coincide with the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, scheduled for October 29-30.

Accompanied by key Cabinet ministers, Sharif is expected to engage in significant bilateral discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other high-ranking Saudi officials. The talks aim to strengthen economic and strategic ties, focusing on collaborative efforts in the economic, energy, and defense sectors between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Apart from high-level talks, Sharif will also engage with global leaders and entrepreneurs participating in the FII conference. The event serves as a critical platform for nations to attract foreign investments and discuss sustainable initiatives. This year's theme, 'Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow,' underscores global challenges such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)